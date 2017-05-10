10 UVa Baseball Hosts Miami in ACC Series this Weekend

The 10th ranked Virginia baseball team will return from its break for final exams to host Miami for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

The 'Hoos are currently in second place in the ACC Coastal Division with a record of 14-10.

Miami is in third at 12-11, but they are just 24-23 overall.

The Cavaliers pitching staff has had a lot of movement this season, but head coach Brian O'Connor says they'll keep the same rotation they had in their last outing: Daniel Lynch on Friday, Noah Murdock on Saturday, and Adam Haseley on Sunday.

The sophomore Lynch opened the season as UVa's Friday night starter., however, he was moved to the mid-week games after some early struggles.

Lynch responded by going 2-0 and throwing his first-ever complete game.

O'Connor says having a number of different players who have made weekend starts can be a big advantage down the road.

"When you get into a conference tournament, and you get into an NCAA Regional, a lot of times, things don't go as scripted," says O'Connor. "When you've had guys that have pitched in big games, for us all year long in different spots, I don't think anything is going to face anybody, right? I think it's going to be something that is a real bright spot for us."

First pitch in Game One against Miami is set for six o'clock on Friday at Davenport Field.