Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss New Neighborhood Funding Initiative

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the Neighborhood Improvements Funding Initiative Wednesday

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is trying to decide how to hand out $1.4 million to neighborhoods in the county.

Wednesday, supervisors held their first work session for the new Neighborhood Improvements Funding Initiative, which they're calling NIFI.

After requesting ideas on how to spend the money, the county received 429 submissions.

Next, they have to choose who gets funding.

“So many of the projects are really worthwhile and I know at the very beginning of the discussion months ago we talked about maybe looking at prioritizing projects that might actually span from one district to another or one neighborhood to another,” said Supervisor Diantha McKeel.

Project ideas include creating new hiking trails, adding sidewalks and bike lanes, and building new bus shelters.

Supervisors will discuss which projects to fund next month.