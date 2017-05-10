North Hollymead Drive to Close for Water Main Tie-In

Albemarle County Service Authority Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – As part of the Route 29 Solutions – 29 Widening Project, VDOT’s contractor will tie-in ACSA’s existing water main at North Hollymead Drive to Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority’s (RWSA) new water main. A short section of ACSA’s water main will need to be isolated to complete this work. It is not anticipated that this work will cause a water service disruption. However, when this water main is returned to service, customers may experience air in their service line and/or discoloration of their water. Should this occur, running water for a short period of time normally clears the problem fairly quickly.

ACSA will have staff in the area to address issues, should they arise. In the event of persistent problems, home and business owners are asked to contact the Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) office at 977-4511.