Neighbors-4-Neighbors School Food Drive Generates 6,360 Lbs. of Food for the Hungry Families

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank News Release:

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— May 10, 2017) – Students from 19 schools in the greater Charlottesville area proved once again that young people can make a difference in their communities.

Participants in the Neighbors-4-Neighbors School Food Drive in March collected 6,360 pounds of food, the equivalent of almost 5,300 meals, for hungry families and individuals in need. Two local businesses have traditionally joined the effort, too.

Organized by Albemarle County 9th grader Ryleigh Katstra, the 7th annual event boosts food supplies at the Food Bank during the spring when donations traditionally run low.

School Food Drive donations feed clients served by 60 of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s (BRAFB) partner pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in the Thomas Jefferson area. This includes the city of Charlottesville, and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Madison, and Orange.

More than 47,000 children and youth in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank service area are living with hunger as their daily reality.

The Food Bank is grateful to the following schools and business for helping to solve hunger:

ACAC Fitness

Albemarle High School

Carysbrook Elementary School

Central Elementary School

Community Public Charter School

Fluvanna County Middle School

Georgetown Learning Center

Grace Christian Academy

Jack Jouett Middle School

Mortimer Y. Sutherland Middle School

Murray High School

Paul H. Cale Elementary School

Peabody School

Prospect Heights Middle School

Renaissance School

Saint Anne’s Belfield School (Upper and Middle Schools)

Tandem Friends School of Charlottesville (Upper and Middle Schools)

The Covenant School (Upper and Middle Schools)

West Central Primary

Woodbrook Elementary School

Yancey Elementary School

For the 2nd year in a row, Paul H. Cale Elementary School received special recognition for bringing in the most pounds, overall.

About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Founded in 1981, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia. Headquartered in Verona, VA, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distributes nearly 24.6 million pounds of food annually to 114,400 people each month through a network of 215 community partners – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches and other non-profit groups. The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association that supports 200 food banks across the United States. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.