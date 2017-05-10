Charlottesville Woman Celebrates Birthday by Asking for Donations to Nonprofit

A Charlottesville woman is asking for the community's support to celebrate her 50th birthday by donating to a nonprofit that helped her through her mother's death.

Jeanne McCusker birthday is themed 50 for 50. She's trying to raise $50,000 for Hospice of the Piedmont in memory of her mother.

McCusker’s birthday donation will help put Hospice's Run and Remember 5K over the $150,000 fundraising mark ahead of this weekend's race at Keswick.

“I've lost my mom, my best friend, some other dear friends. Hospice of the Piedmont has helped. They're such a community asset that I wanted to be able to do something for them,” McCusker said.

“Death touches all of us and so to feel like you're making a difference in somebody else's life when they really have a need, that's a great cause,” said Melba Campbell, Hospice of the Piedmont board member and 5K committee chair.

Organizers expect 400 runners and walkers at Saturday’s 5K.

