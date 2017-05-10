Some Charlottesville USPS Customers Say They Aren’t Receiving Mail

NBC29 is investigating a postal problem plaguing Charlottesville. Those using the United States Postal Service (USPS) say their service is spotty and in some cases, they haven't seen a delivery in at least a week.

Postal carriers out on the road Wednesday say the mail delay is due to a staffing shortage. They add something has to change because the mail isn't being delivered on time.

James Sprouse Jr. checks his mailbox along Elliott Avenue in Charlottesville hoping something has been delivered. He says some days the mail comes, some days it doesn't and it's causing people who rely on the service some serious problems.

“People are like, ‘Hey, where's our mail? We have packages. We have bills to pay,’” Sprouse said.

Sprouse isn't the only person not receiving mail. Across town around University Circle people say they also aren’t receiving their mail.

"If you're using the mail, you want to receive the U.S. mail,” said Erica Goldfarb, upset USPS customer.

Some USPS customers say they haven't seen a mail truck or letter carrier in a whole week.

“People get sick, trucks break down but the last couple of weeks it's started to get really, really spotty," Goldfarb explained.

Goldfarb is one of the lucky ones. She received her mail Wednesday for the first time since last Wednesday.

Mail carriers say they're working until 9 p.m., racking up, in some cases, 40 hours of overtime in a pay period. They're even bringing in mail carriers from Fredericksburg to help.

“Everyday I’ve got mail going out and mail coming in,” said Karen Marsh, upset USPS customer.

The staffing shortage at the post office is hurting Marsh. She runs a nonprofit out of her home and is in the middle of a major fundraising campaign.

"So we're really hoping the checks will be coming. They are very time sensitive and being financial pieces of mail, they're particularity important,” Marsh explained.

Officially, the post office isn't commenting.

NBC29 reached out for an explanation Tuesday and were promised a response Wednesday, but hasn’t received one.