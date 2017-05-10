Greater Augusta Coalition Against Elder Abuse Holds Training at BRCC

Police, prosecutors, and caregivers from across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley attending the fighting elder abuse training.

Police, prosecutors, and caregivers across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are working together to end elder abuse.

Hundreds of people involved in bringing justice to crooks who target seniors are now better prepared to put them behind bars. More than 200 people - from detectives to bankers and nursing home caregivers - are taking those lessons back to their community to fight financial exploitation of seniors.

The Greater Augusta Coalition Against Adult Abuse hosted a day-long training at Blue Ridge Community College Wednesday.

They heard from San Diego, California Deputy District Attorney Paul Greenwood. He says he's prosecuted more than 600 elder abuse cases over 21 years. Greenwood urges police to actively investigate reports of people bilking seniors and prosecutors to be willing to pursue the case. He says adult children need to take responsibility for their aging parents to protect them.

“Too many adult children have abandoned their responsibility to stay involved in their elderly parent's lives, and the predators know that and that's why these people become sitting targets,” he stated.

“With the baby boomers, they're going to demand accountability if something like this happens, so we need to be ready as a community to be able to prosecute these crimes.” said Nicole Medina, Shenandoah Valley Social Services Family Services supervisor.

Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County have had the most reports of adult abuse of any region in Virginia for the last two years.

The Greater Augusta Coalition Against Adult Abuse is encouraging communities here to combat adult abuse. They urge anyone who suspects abuse to report it to Adult Protective Services.

