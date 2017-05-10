3 Men Charged in Connection to Death of Teenager in Waynesboro

3 Men Charged in Connection to Death of Teenager in WaynesboroPosted: Updated:
The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department collaboratively release the following statement with regard to the investigation into the July 14, 2016 homicide of 17-year-old Orion Anthony Madden at Kate Collins Middle School, in the city of Waynesboro.
On Monday, May 8, the Waynesboro Circuit Court grand jury met and considered Presentments in the case resulting in the indictment of two persons in connection with the murder.
In addition, petitions from Juvenile Domestic Relations District Court were obtained for a third person due to that individual being a juvenile at the time of the crime. The individuals charged in the indictments, as well as the JDR Court petitions, and the charges they face, are listed below. All three individuals are currently in custody.
Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy, Male, 19 years of age – Waynesboro resident
- Charged with: 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
- He was arrested on the charges while incarcerated on unrelated probation violations at Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. He will appear for Advisement on May 24th, 2017.
Raquan Markell Barber, Male, 20 years of age – Waynesboro resident
- Charged with: Accessory After the Fact to 1ST Degree Murder
- Arrested at a Waynesboro residence on Tuesday, May 9th 2017
- Currently held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
- He will appear for Advisement on May 24th, 2017.
Damien Katron Ryequrious Cooper, 18 years of age – Charlottesville resident
- Charged on JDR Petition with: Accessory After the Fact to 1ST Degree Murder.
- Turned himself in today at the Waynesboro Police Department and currently held on a JDR Detention Order at Middle River Regional Jail pending Advisement in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court on a date to be set. The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney will seek to try Cooper as an adult.
Both the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s attorney’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department wish to thank all of the agencies and individuals who helped in a variety of ways to bring the case to this juncture. We especially wish to thank our citizens for their patience as we diligently worked this case for the last 10 months, and, as we continue to move the case forward through the judicial process.
This case remains active.