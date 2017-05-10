3 Men Charged in Connection to Death of Teenager in Waynesboro

Two Waynesboro men and a teenager from Charlottesville are now charged in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Orion Anthony Madden.

Madden’s body was found on the grounds of Kate Collins Middle School around 7:30 a.m. July 14, 2016.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the Harrisonburg teenager was fatally shot. Investigators have so far not released any other details in the case.

Authorities say a grand jury met in Waynesboro Circuit Court on May 8, and indicted 19-year-old Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy and 20-year-old Raquan Markell Barber.

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, while Barber is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Damien Katron Ryequrious Cooper, required authorities to obtain petitions from Juvenile Domestic Relations District Court since he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

Cooper is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s attorney will seek to try Cooper as an adult.

All three suspects are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

McCarthy and Barber are scheduled to appear for advisement on May 24.

The case remains active, so anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.