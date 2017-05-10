Quantcast

Councilor Szakos to Lobby for Infrastructure Funding for Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A member of Charlottesville City Council is preparing to head to Washington to push for more money for infrastructure upgrades.

Councilor Kristin Szakos will be part of a delegation from the National League of Cities in the nation's capital next Tuesday and Wednesday.

"This is a way districts can come to D.C. and talk to our legislators, not only our own representatives in Congress, but the congressional leadership generally about the importance to the nation of infrastructure," said Szakos.

There, she will lobby Congress to provide funding for bridges and roads, including upgrades to the West Main Street corridor.

"So if there is a larger pot we might be able to get more funding for things like that. We also look at things like solar energy, the ability to kind of improve the electric grid. We're looking also at transit. A lot of our funding for transit locally comes from the federal government," the councilor said.

She would also like more money for passenger rail services in Charlottesville.

Szakos wants to hold the Trump administration to its promise of providing more funds for infrastructure. 

