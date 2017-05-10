Quantcast

Deputy Involved in 2 Crashes No Longer with Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office

A deputy involved in a Waynesboro crash is now off the force in Augusta County.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith says Joseph Sholes was let go on Friday, May 5. He was a member of the sheriff's office for 10 years.

Authorities say Sholes lost control of his cruiser on West Main Street around 4 a.m. Monday, April 24. Sholes told investigators that he looked down at his coffee cup, saw a deer in the road when he looked up, over corrected, hydroplaned, and hit a utility pole.

He suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, but Sheriff Smith says the cruiser appeared to be a total loss.

Sholes was seriously injured in a 2013 crash after he told investigators he lost control of his cruiser during a pursuit.

That crash left Sholes with broken legs and shattered an ankle.