Deputy Involved in 2 Crashes No Longer with Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office

Cruiser driven by Augusta Co. Sheriff's Deputy Joe Sholes in 2013 (FILE IMAGE)

Cruiser driven by Augusta Co. Sheriff's Deputy Joe Sholes in 2017 (FILE IMAGE)

A deputy involved in a Waynesboro crash is now off the force in Augusta County.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith says Joseph Sholes was let go on Friday, May 5. He was a member of the sheriff's office for 10 years.

Authorities say Sholes lost control of his cruiser on West Main Street around 4 a.m. Monday, April 24. Sholes told investigators that he looked down at his coffee cup, saw a deer in the road when he looked up, over corrected, hydroplaned, and hit a utility pole.

He suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, but Sheriff Smith says the cruiser appeared to be a total loss.

Sholes was seriously injured in a 2013 crash after he told investigators he lost control of his cruiser during a pursuit.

That crash left Sholes with broken legs and shattered an ankle.