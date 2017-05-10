Church Submits Plans to Build on Pantops

Church Submits Plans to Build on PantopsPosted: Updated:
The Point Church submitted a request for initial site plan to build on the corner of Hansen Road and Rolkin Road in Albemarle County.
Church Submits Plans to Build on PantopsMore>>
Reported by Megan Mathewson
Reported by Megan Mathewson
Megan Mathewson joined the NBC29 News Team in January of 2017 after graduating from James Madison University. You can reach her via email, Twitter, or Facebook.Full Story
Megan joined the NBC29 News Team in January of 2017 after graduating with dean’s list honors from James Madison University. You can reach her via email, Twitter, or Facebook.Full Story