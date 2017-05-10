Church Submits Plans to Build on Pantops

The Point Church submitted a request for initial site plan to build on the corner of Hansen Road and Rolkin Road in Albemarle County.

Plans are in the works for a new church on Pantops.

The church has been operating out of Monticello High School, but wants to build a new place to worship.

Plans include a roughly 15,000 square-foot church, two almost 18,000 square-foot office buildings with associated parking, as well as landscaping.

Initial site plans are still waiting to be approved by the county.