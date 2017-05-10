Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Director to Retire

The director the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is retiring.

John Halliday, who has been the director of the public library since 1997, recently announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year.

Library Board President Brian LaFontaine said Halliday be "sorely missed," and that his work has helped shape the library system into what it is today.

The Library Board of Trustees and Halliday will meet in late May to discuss the process of hiring a new library director. The process is expected to take about six months.