Car Hits Power Pole Along Long Street

Power pole along Long Street that had been hit by a car

Car that had hit a power pole along Long Street in Charlottesville

A power pole on Long Street in Charlottesville had to be replaced after a car crashed into it.

Charlottesville police say the crash happened near the 1200 block of Long St. Tuesday night, causing the pole to lean into the street.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers were detoured Wednesday morning, but the scene has since been cleared and opened to traffic.