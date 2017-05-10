Quantcast

Crews Respond to Fire at Albemarle County Restaurant

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters on the scene at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar Firefighters on the scene at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar
Firefighters on the scene at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar Firefighters on the scene at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar
Firefighters on the scene at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar Firefighters on the scene at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight fire in Albemarle County.

Emergency crews received the call around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, for a fire at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar along Seminole Lane.

Officials say there is no interior damage, but there is about $8,000 worth of damage to the outside of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:

Albemarle County Fire Rescue stations responded for a structure fire involving a business located at the above address at 01:21 a.m. on Wednesday May 10, 2017.

The first in engine arrived shortly after dispatch with flames showing on the exterior. The fire was quickly brought under control and kept from progressing into the interior of the building.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the building occupants.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the fire related damage to be $8000.00.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to discard of smoking material in an appropriate manner.