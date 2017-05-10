Crews Respond to Fire at Albemarle County Restaurant

Investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight fire in Albemarle County.

Emergency crews received the call around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, for a fire at Rhett's River Grill & Raw Bar along Seminole Lane.

Officials say there is no interior damage, but there is about $8,000 worth of damage to the outside of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation.