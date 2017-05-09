Waynesboro Schools Officials Provide Update on High School Renovation

Officials with Waynesboro schools say they need a budget to keep the high school renovation moving forward.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell updated the Waynesboro School Board on the Waynesboro High School project during Tuesday night's monthly meeting.

He says architects are finishing up schematic design work identifying the space in the building and soon they'll be ready to start design development which provides more details.

"We really need to provide them with some guidance of a more finalized budget so I do think the urgency of a joint meeting between city council and school board does exist,” Cassell explained.

Cassell says he'll work to schedule a joint meeting in either late May or early June.