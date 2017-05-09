Augusta County Man Guilty of Sexual Battery, Eluding Police

An Augusta County man will spend 14 months in jail for sexual battery and eluding police.

A Waynesboro District Court judge found 33-year-old Richard Weldon Hagy guilty on both charges.

Prosecutors say Hagy was high on methamphetamine when he sexually groped a woman at her home in Waynesboro this past march.

He was allegedly so high the commonwealth's attorney says Hagy thought he was Jesus.

Hagy is appealing the decision in circuit court.