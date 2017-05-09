Quantcast

Augusta County Man Guilty of Sexual Battery, Eluding Police

Posted: Updated:
Richard Weldon Hagy Richard Weldon Hagy
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

An Augusta County man will spend 14 months in jail for sexual battery and eluding police.

A Waynesboro District Court judge found 33-year-old Richard Weldon Hagy guilty on both charges.

Prosecutors say Hagy was high on methamphetamine when he sexually groped a woman at her home in Waynesboro this past march. 

He was allegedly so high the commonwealth's attorney says Hagy thought he was Jesus.

Hagy is appealing the decision in circuit court.

  • Augusta County Man Guilty of Sexual Battery, Eluding PoliceMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story