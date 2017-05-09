Woman Pleads Guilty to Role in Skyline Motel Murder

A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in an Augusta County murder.

Carrol Lockhart, 26, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.

The Augusta County commonwealth's attorney says Lockhart cleaned up after two men allegedly beat 53-year-old Johnnie Johnson to death last October.

Investigators say all Lockhart and three other suspects – Steven Lanier, Carlton Currier, and Teresa Cassell - were living at the Skyline Motel on Jefferson Highway with Johnson.

Sheriff Donald L. Smith says Currier and Lanier attacked and killed the victim in the room, leaving markings on his face and neck. The sheriff also says the crime scene was altered before investigators arrived at the scene around 1:13 a.m. Sunday, October 9.

Lockhart is scheduled to be back in court August 11 for sentencing.