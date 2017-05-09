Ralph Northam, Tom Perriello Square off in Third Debate

The two Democratic candidates for governor of Virginia clashed during their third debate Tuesday night in Richmond.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former Congressman Tom Perriello squared off at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Hall.

Northam blasted Perriello for his conservative voting record while Perriello called Northam out for voting two times for former President George W. Bush.

"We are divided right now, there's no doubt about it, but underneath that is still a common sense of humanity and a common sense of a dream of your children being able to live a better future than you had,” Perriello said.

“Virginia deserves a governor that knows how to win. They deserve a governor that will stand up to the hatred and bigotry that are going on in Washington right now. They deserve a governor that will continue to fight for progressive Democratic values,” Northam said.

A recent poll shows Perriello with a five point lead over Northam with 51 percent of voters still undecided.

Voters will choose between the two in the primary election on June 13.