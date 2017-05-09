Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Covenant's Will Moore Hits a Home Run Against Roanoke Catholic Covenant's Will Moore Hits a Home Run Against Roanoke Catholic
Derek Domecq helped WAHS beat Charlottesville 13-3 Derek Domecq helped WAHS beat Charlottesville 13-3

BASEBALL
VIC Quarterfinals
Covenant 11, Roanoke Catholic 1
Miller 17, North Cross 0 (5 innings)

Western Albemarle 13, Charlottesville 3 (5 innings)
Monticello 2, Albemarle 1
William Monroe 9, Clarke County 7
STAB 15, Trinity 3

SOFTBALL
Albemarle 8, Monticello 7 (10 innings)

BOYS LACROSSE
STAB 13, Collegiate 7
Albemarle 15, Monticello 4

GIRLS LACROSSE
LIS Tournament
Collegiate 17,.STAB 11

Albemarle 12, Monticello 11

BOYS SOCCER
William Monroe 4, Clarke County 0
Strasburg 3, Madison County 0

GIRLS SOCCER
LIS Tournament
St. Catherine's 1, STAB 0

DAC Tournament
Tandem Friends 12, St. Michael's 0

Madison 2, Strasburg 0
Powhatan 4, Orange County 1


 

