Leadership Charlottesville Graduates Focus on Affordable Housing

A program aimed at training people to be civic leaders is celebrating a new wave of graduates and highlighting some of their unique projects.

One group is focused on finding more affordable housing in Charlottesville.

Four Leadership Charlottesville graduates called The Dream Team decided to make other people's dream become a reality through affordable home ownership. It presented its project during graduation Tuesday at CitySpace.

The group worked with the Thomas Jefferson Community Land Trust, (TJCLT) which helps provide permanent affordable housing in the city. It does that by relieving the cost of land from the purchase price of the home.

The Dream Team requested that the city provide $240,000 to buy four lots on Nassau Street.

The recipients will be four families with incomes of 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI).

“We are going to build four houses in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and those houses, those people, because it's in conjunction with Habitat will probably be even less than 80 percent of AMI, probably in the 40 to 60 percent of AMI range,” said Frazier Bell of TJCLT.

The money has already been approved and the TJCLT is just waiting to receive it.

The nonprofit also received a matching grant of $100,000 from an anonymous donor.

All funds will be put toward the four homes and a new part time executive director at the Thomas Jefferson Community Land Trust.