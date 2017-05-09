Charlottesville Student Health Advisory Board Updating Guidelines

A new set of health and wellness guidelines is on the way for Charlottesville City Schools.

Last week, NBC29 reported on one parent’s concerns over a school weigh in policy and taking away recess as punishment. Christa Bennett spoke to the school board Thursday, May 4, upset with the district’s policy that requires students to be weighed each year during gym class. She also spoke her concern about taking away recess time for children as a punishment.

Data collection is important since city schools can apply for grants to help deal with childhood obesity. The question for the committee is if physical education teachers be doing weight checks or if they should be done by a health professional.

The Student Health Advisory Board is updating the division's 2011 Health and Wellness Guidelines. Parents, physical education teachers, health professionals, and school leaders debated the pros and cons of the weight check.

Students currently get weighed as part of an annual physical fitness test. Advocates say the data is important to track weight issues.

Those against the concept say the division doesn't use the information to help individual students with weight issues.

“It’s about our kids so when anybody brings up something that might be impacting our students we have to look into it. We have to address it. Some things like this thing is something that's just been done so we've been doing it and so now that it's addressed, you look at it a little deeper and say ‘Is this really what's best for our students?’” asked Patrick Johnson of Charlottesville City Schools.

The weight checks have stopped after Bennett complained about the issue.

Now the committee will decide if they will send a letter to parents allowing them to opt their child out of the weight check.

The committee will meet again in July and wants to have a final updated policy ready to go before the Charlottesville School Board by August 3.

School leaders say taking away recess as a punishment is not allowed and each school is being notified.