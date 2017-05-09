Report: Charlottesville Water Safe and Healthy

Charlottesville and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority say the city's water is safe and healthy for everyone to drink and use.

An annual report found that water all standards were met. The report summarizes data from the entire year of 2016.

"We have to be below a certain level of metal, or a certain level of a chlorine level, or various other parameters. And you don't want to go above those required parameters," said Lauren Hildebrand, director of utilities.

The new report shows levels of certain bacteria and metals dropped slightly from 2015 to 2016.

Charlottesville tests only the potable water that comes through the pipe system to houses or businesses.

Click here to learn more about the water quality report.