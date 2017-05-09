Keswick Man Arrested on Cocaine Charges

Albemarle County Police Department Media Release:

Members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) and the Albemarle County Police Department arrested Darrius Lamont Tyler, 34, of Keswick at a gas station at the intersection of Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive in Albemarle County on May 2, 2017.

Police seized four grams of cocaine at the time of Tyler's arrest and charged him with felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

As a result of Tyler's arrest, police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Georgetown Road where police seized two handguns, $10,500.00 in U.S. currency and 40 grams of cocaine with a street value of around $4,000.00.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives say there are more arrests to follow.

Madeline J. Curott

Public Information Officer