VSP Investigating Non-Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisa County

Virginia State Police (VSP) are releasing additional details involving an officer-involved shooting in Louisa County.

A deputy with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call over a domestic dispute at a home in 1700 block of Fredericks Hall Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Misty Dawn Shutts Norwood walked outside and fired a shot at the deputy. She then went back into the home.

VSP says Norwood walked outside again with a gun, heading towards the woods, after a trooper arrived to provide backup for the deputy. She allegedly ignored commands to drop the weapon. Instead, authorities say Norwood turned and fired at the deputy and trooper.

Officials have not specified if the bullet that struck Norwood was fired by the deputy or trooper.

Norwood was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She is charged with two felony counts of attempted capital murder.

Neither the deputy nor the trooper was injured.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is conducting the investigation.



The investigation remains ongoing at this time.