VSP Investigating Non-Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisa County

Investigators on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Louisa County (FILE IMAGE)
Investigators on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Louisa County (FILE IMAGE) LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Virginia State Police (VSP) are releasing additional details involving an officer-involved shooting in Louisa County.
A deputy with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call over a domestic dispute at a home in 1700 block of Fredericks Hall Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.
According to investigators, 42-year-old Misty Dawn Shutts Norwood walked outside and fired a shot at the deputy. She then went back into the home.
VSP says Norwood walked outside again with a gun, heading towards the woods, after a trooper arrived to provide backup for the deputy. She allegedly ignored commands to drop the weapon. Instead, authorities say Norwood turned and fired at the deputy and trooper.
Officials have not specified if the bullet that struck Norwood was fired by the deputy or trooper.
Norwood was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She is charged with two felony counts of attempted capital murder.
Neither the deputy nor the trooper was injured.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is conducting the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
05/09/2017 Release from Virginia State Police:
LOUISA CO. – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a Louisa County Sheriff’s deputy and a Virginia State Trooper.
At approximately 2:35 p.m. Monday (May 8), the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to domestic call at a residence in the 1700 block of Fredericks Hall Road.
When the deputy arrived on scene, Misty Dawn Shutts Norwood, 42, exited the residence and fired a shot at the deputy then returned back in the residence.
A Virginia State Trooper arrived on scene and at that time the Norwood exited the residence and began walking towards the woods ignoring commands to drop the weapon.
Norwood then turned and fired shots at the deputy and trooper at which time they returned fire and struck the female subject.
EMS personnel where immediately called to the scene.
Norwood was transported MCV Hospital in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries where she currently remains. She has been charged with two felony counts of attempted capital murder.
The deputy and trooper were not injured in the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Once the investigation is complete, State Police will turn its findings over to the commonwealth’s attorney for review and final adjudication.