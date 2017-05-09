Liberty University Expands Seating for Trump Visit at Commencement

President Donald Trump speaking at Liberty University (Photo courtesy of @LibertyU on Twitter)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Liberty University spent around $200,000 to temporarily expand seating at its stadium to accommodate more guests for this weekend's commencement ceremony featuring President Donald Trump.

Daniel Deter is the university's vice president of major construction planning and construction. He tells the News & Advance (http://bit.ly/2pX178d ) planning for how to maximize seating in Liberty's Williams Stadium began the day after the announcement that Trump would deliver the keynote address.

The newspaper reports the visitors' locker room in the south end zone was demolished to provide more space. Deter says added seating has increased the stadium's capacity of 19,200 to 36,000.

He says he expects parking will be "a nightmare." Guests will be shuttled from various lots around campus.

Gates will open at 6 a.m. Commencement begins at 10 a.m.

