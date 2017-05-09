Albemarle Co. Judge Allowing Tron Jasper to Undergo Surgery

A Louisa County man tied to a 2015 murder in Albemarle County is dropping his appeal while also seeking medical treatment.

Tron Jasper appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Tuesday, May 9. He had been found guilty back on December 3, 2015, of brandishing a firearm, and was sentenced to serve six months in jail.

Jasper's twin brother, Ron, had been found guilty of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. October 4, 2016, a judge formally sentenced Ron Jasper to serve a prison term of 23 years.

Ron Jasper shot 26-year-old Rahsaan Reid in the face during a confrontation at the Cavalier Crossing apartment complex on September 24, 2015. Reid and his twin brother lived there, and Jasper's wife was living with Rahsaan's twin brother. According to authorities, the victim died as a result of his injuries on October 20, 2015.

Tron Jasper was at the scene of the shooting.

He has been dealing with an ongoing medical issue, and during Tuesday’s hearing Jasper’s attorney asked that his client be temporarily released so that he can undergo surgery.

The judge is allowing Ron Jasper out on May 18, four weeks of recovery, and then to return to Albemarle Circuit Court on June 18.