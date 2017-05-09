Court to Set Execution Date for Virginia Death Row Inmate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is seeking a July execution date for a man convicted of killing two people during an escape in 2006.

The Montgomery County Circuit Court will hold a hearing via teleconference at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to pick an execution date for William Morva. Attorney General Mark Herring's office has asked for a July 6 execution.

Morva was in jail awaiting trial when he overpowered a deputy sheriff during a trip to the hospital. He used the deputy's pistol to fatally shoot an unarmed security guard and killed another deputy during a manhunt the next day.

Morva's attorneys say the man is severely mentally ill. Attorney Dawn Davison says they're disappointed execution plans are moving forward despite "overwhelming evidence" Morva was "acting under the influence of delusions" during the crimes.

