JMU's Megan Good and Taylor Newton Earn CAA Weekly Honors

James Madison Athletics Media Release

RICHMOND, Va. – Closing the regular-season with a sweep of Elon to improve No. 13/15 James Madison softball’s win streak to 16 consecutive games, senior outfielder Taylor Newton and junior pitcher Megan Good were tabbed as Colonial Athletic Association Player and Co-Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

In the final weekly honors of the season, Newton earns her first conference honor of her senior campaign and the second of her career. Good secures her eighth weekly pitching accolade of her junior campaign and her 10th overall conference honor of the year. Over her career, Good has been named CAA Pitcher of the Week a total of 15 times.

The Dukes notched three wins over Elon to close the 2017 season with a 47-6 overall record and an 18-2 mark in league play.

Newton led JMU at the plate over the series going 6-for-9 for a .667 average while scoring a team-high six runs. She knocked three extra-base hits with one double and two home runs for a 1.444 slugging percentage with four RBIs. Newton also drew two walks over the weekend to garner a .727 on-base percentage.

Good notched all three victories over Elon to improve to 34-1 over the regular-season, setting JMU’s single-season wins record. The right-hander had a flawless 0.00 ERA as she allowed just two unearned runs to score over 17.0 innings of work. Good allowed nine hits while striking out 11 to bring her season total to 244, a single-season record. She held Elon to just a .148 average at the plate. She shares the weekly honor with Delaware’s Jordan Cargile.

James Madison begins the Colonial Athletic Association Championship on Wednesday, May 10. The Dukes will face the winner of No. 4 UNCW vs. No. 5 Delaware at 4 p.m. inside Veterans Memorial Park. Click here to order single-day tickets and championship passes.