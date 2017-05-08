Quantcast

Monday's High School Sports Scoreboard

Posted: Updated:
OCHS Pitcher Bradley Hanner OCHS Pitcher Bradley Hanner

Boys Lacrosse
VIC Semifinals
Hargrave Military 17, Blue Ridge School 18

Girls Lacrosse
LIS Quarterfinals
STAB 18, St. Gertrude 7
Trinity Episcopal 15, Covenant 5

Boys Soccer
Monticello 0, Albemarle 2
Western Albemarle 0, Charlottesville 2
Riverheads 2, Page County 0
Spotswood 1, Fort Defiance 0

Girls Soccer
LIS Quarterfinals
St. Gertrude 0, STAB 5

Albemarle 1, Monticello 0
Riverheads 9, Page County 0

Baseball
Orange County 2, Western Albemarle 1
Rockbridge County 8, Fort Defiance 3
Page County 6, Riverheads 4
Spotswood 2, Fort Defiance 0

Softball
LIS Quarterfinals
STAB 3, Trinity Episcopal 4
Covenant 1, St. Catherine's 18

William Monroe 9, Strasburg 7
Orange County 10, Western Albemarle 2 (Game 1)
Orange County 15, Western Albemarle 0 (Game 2)
Fluvanna County 8, Spotswood 7
Riverheads 4, James River 3 (Game 1)
Riverheads 8, James River 0 (Game 2)

  • Monday's High School Sports ScoreboardMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story