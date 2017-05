Monday in Waynesboro, a grand jury indicted a couple accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Kelly Claytor is charged with producing and reproducing child pornography as well as consensual sex with a minor. She's set to plead in Waynesboro Circuit Court May 31.

Houston Miller is charged with three counts of consensual sex with a minor, sexual battery and possessing child pornography. He’s scheduled to plead July 12.

Police believe the couple abused the girl from May to November 2016.