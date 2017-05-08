Grand Jury Indicts Louisa Man Accused of Trying to Kill Deputy

The case against a Louisa County man accused of trying to kill a sheriff's deputy will move forward.

Monday, a grand jury indicted 44-year-old Kelly Clark on one count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

A Louisa County Sheriff's deputy shot Clark on December 26 after Clark crashed his car on Louisa Road. Clark's attorney has said a diabetic episode caused him to become confused and disoriented.

A motions hearing is set for June 3 at 9:30 a.m.