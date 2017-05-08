Quantcast

Grand Jury Indicts Louisa Man Accused of Trying to Kill Deputy

Kelly Clark Jr. entering Louisa County General District Court on April 25 Kelly Clark Jr. entering Louisa County General District Court on April 25
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The case against a Louisa County man accused of trying to kill a sheriff's deputy will move forward.

Monday, a grand jury indicted 44-year-old Kelly Clark on one count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

A Louisa County Sheriff's deputy shot Clark on December 26 after Clark crashed his car on Louisa Road. Clark's attorney has said a diabetic episode caused him to become confused and disoriented.

A motions hearing is set for June 3 at 9:30 a.m.

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

