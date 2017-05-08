Quantcast

Man Installs Over 20-Ft. Sign in Nelson Co. Opposing Pipeline Project

Richard Averitt's sign in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A new sign in Nelson County is pushing back against Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

It's more than 20 feet long sits across from Bold Rock Cider. With the help of some friends, Richard Averitt installed the sign.

He wants to add to Friends of Nelson’s effort along Route 151 to try to get businesses to stand in solidarity against the ACP.

"It's a demonstration that we're not in support of the pipeline. That it isn't in small number of radicals who are out there saying no. Its’ a lot of people for all different kinds of reasons … environmental reasons, property rights reasons, reasons that they just love this place and don't want it disturbed," Averitt said.

NBC29 spoke to some businesses who think the signs are ineffective. They say they won't display the signs for political reasons.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

