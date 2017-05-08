Man Installs Over 20-Ft. Sign in Nelson Co. Opposing Pipeline Project

A new sign in Nelson County is pushing back against Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

It's more than 20 feet long sits across from Bold Rock Cider. With the help of some friends, Richard Averitt installed the sign.

He wants to add to Friends of Nelson’s effort along Route 151 to try to get businesses to stand in solidarity against the ACP.

"It's a demonstration that we're not in support of the pipeline. That it isn't in small number of radicals who are out there saying no. Its’ a lot of people for all different kinds of reasons … environmental reasons, property rights reasons, reasons that they just love this place and don't want it disturbed," Averitt said.

NBC29 spoke to some businesses who think the signs are ineffective. They say they won't display the signs for political reasons.