Miller School Baseball Playing Lights Out Heading into State Playoffs

The Miller School is the top-ranked VISAA Division II team in the state of Virginia and for good reason

Miller has four players singed to Division I baseball schools.

Senior Tanner Morris is headed to UVa.

Will Wagner will play at Liberty next year.

Junior Ethan Murray signed with Duke and Fork Union transfer Adam Hackenberg is going to Clemson

Miller ended its regular season with 9 straight wins and now, the Mavs are gearing up for a state championship run.

"Our expectations every year are to win," says head coach Billy Wagner. "This is just what we do and we're here to get you better and get you to college, so the pressure is just what they put on themselves."

"Its not too much pressure," says Will Wagner. "I believe that we'll go all the way this year. We've been through it. We've lost a couple. This year, I think we'll pull it out."

The Mavericks have reached the state championship twice in the past five years but have come up short of a title both times.

"Its tough," says senior outfielder Jackson Barrett. "Its emotional. I don't really plan on losing this one. I plan on going all the way. Get the trophy and say we finally did it."

"Will has been here five years. Jackson has been here four and they've been through those runs. They've been there and they know what that feels like to not make it and be so close," says Billy Wagner.

Coach Wagner and the Mavs got a big addition before this season when catcher Adam Hackenberg (brother of New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg) decided to transfer from Fork Union Military to the Miller School.

"He has an absolute cannon," says Ethan Murray. "He hits the ball extremely far. He does just about everything, so I can't speak about the value of him. He's amazing."

"Fantastic player, awesome catcher, great arm behind the plate, great bat," says Barrett. "We have an extraordinary line up and we have one of the best defenses in the state."

Hackenberg and Murray won't graduate until 2018.

But for the seniors, its their last chance at getting a state ring.

"It would mean the world to me," says Will Wagner. "I've been here five years and haven't won anything yet, I'd really like to go home with a ring."

"Getting a ring would be the culmination of what they want out of this amazing program. It means the world to me at this point. I just want to get there and I want to get it done."