Va. First Lady, Education Sec. Visit Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Virginia's education secretary, Dietra Trent, is visiting schools across the commonwealth this week to hear from teachers about what's working and what needs some work in their classrooms.

Trent, Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, and state education officials are visiting schools for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Trent and Dorothy McAuliffe met with about a dozen teachers and administrators at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Monday afternoon.

They discussed the need for students to have access to technology, including internet at home to complete their school work. The teachers also explained how they've created responsive classrooms that provide students with the support and care they may not receive at home.

Teachers say they appreciate the state leaders taking time to listen.

“I know they do a lot for us, representing us,” 4th grade teacher Courtney Scott said. “But, sometimes you don't get the clear picture until you're actually in the schools, talking to the teachers that do this job every day.”

“For a long time, education and teachers have been blamed for what is not going on or students not passing a test. We want to say, we understand and we want to give you the tools you need to teach the class,” Trent said.

Dorothy McAuliffe says her husband's administration will continue its work to re-design high schools for the future and support training and education programs for students who don't plan to attend a four-year college.

These school trips will continue all week. Even former Virginia education secretary Anne Holton stopped at Nathaniel Greene Primary School in Stanardsville Monday. Many are surprise visits to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.

