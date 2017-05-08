Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Louisa Co. Deputy, VSP Trooper

An officer-involved shooting in Louisa County has sent one woman to the hospital.

Major Donald Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was fired at twice after responding to a domestic dispute call on Fredrick's Hall Road in Bumpass about 3:30 Monday, May 8.

Investigators say a woman came out of a mobile home and started firing, first at the deputy and then at a trooper with Virginia State Police who arrived as backup.

Authorities say the deputy and trooper fired back at the woman. She was reported shot in the abdomen, and taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System for treatment. It is unclear at this time who exactly shot the woman.

Neither the deputy nor the trooper are injured.

The investigation is ongoing.