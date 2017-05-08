Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Louisa Co. Deputy, VSP Trooper

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Louisa Co. Deputy, VSP TrooperPosted: Updated:
Vehicle with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office (FILE IMAGE)
Louisa County Sheriff's Office (FILE IMAGE)
Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Louisa Co. Deputy, VSP TrooperMore>>
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story