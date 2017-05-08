Mother Continues to Search for Answers in Death of Jason Lee Shifflett

Robin Bryant sitting outside the Charlottesville Police Department, looking over at pictures of Jason Lee Shifflett

A grieving mother continues to demand answers from the Charlottesville Police Department.

Robin Bryant wants to know why authorities have not found who murdered her son more than a year and a half ago.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason “Jay” Lee Shifflett was shot and killed in his Carlton Avenue home sometime before 1 a.m. September 3, 2015. Investigators have never announced any suspects or persons-of-interests in the case.

Bryant says it is taking too long to get the answers she deserves.

"My son can't walk. He can't breathe. He can't hug his children. He can not wake up in the mornings. So why should they be able to what my son can't because of their [the suspects’] stupidity?" Bryant said.

She held a press conference outside the Charlottesville Police Department Monday, May 8, the same day Jason would have turned 33 years old. The mother spoke to the media about son and her disappointment with the department.

Bryant has been outspoken about her belief that it's the department's fault for not finding those responsible. She again vowed to search the streets herself until she is able to find her Shifflett’s killers.

"You will get what's coming to you as far as justice, because I will never ever ever give up. I don't care if I'm 98 years old. You will be caught because you took away something precious," she said.

Bryant says investigators told her last week that they found "a break in the investigation," but would not inform her of the new details.

The police department again asked for the public’s help for tips and information on Friday, May 5.

Bryant says she will be holding a cookout at her home on Saturday, May 13, to honor her son. She invites anyone who knew Jason, or has been touched by his story, to stop by.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrest in the homicide case. Tips can be called into 434-977-4000, or Charlottesville Police Detective Oberholzer at 434-970-3985.