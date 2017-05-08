Harrisonburg Emergency Crews Respond to Train Derailment

Press Release from City of Harrisonburg (03:30 p.m.)

The city of Harrisonburg Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments continue working on a train derailment that occurred earlier today.

Just after 1:00 p.m. today, emergency services personnel responded to the report of a train that derailed west of the 1000 block of South Main Street, between Harrison Street and Christy Lane.

Five rail cars derailed off of the tracks and those cars were carrying corn products and there is no risk to the public’s safety. When the cars derailed, they rolled on top of trees that struck power lines. There is a small number of people without power but the Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is working to restore power.

There have been no reported injuries. Crews are in the process of working to separate the rail cars that are not impacted by the derailment to open up some surrounding streets. Main Street and Maryland Avenue have been reopened and traffic is again moving.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to stay away from the train, even if it is stationary, and use alternate routes.

The clean-up effort will take a significant amount of time. City crews are working with James Madison University Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), Harrisonburg Electric Commission, and Norfolk Southern.

Additional updates on this incident will be posted to the city’s main Facebook page.