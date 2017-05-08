Greene County Sheriffs Warn of Skimmer Device at Mountain Valley Exxon

A card skimming device (FILE) GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a credit card skimming device from a local gas station. On Monday 5/8/17 Greene County Deputies responded to Mountain Valley Convenience Exxon which is located at the intersection of Seminole Trail (29) and Spotswood Trail (33). At this time it is unknown how long the device has been attached to the credit card machine for the gas pump. The Sheriff’s Office is urging individuals that have used this business to purchase gas to check there bank statements for any discrepancies.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Investigation’s Unit at (434)985-2222.
This is an ongoing investigation; therefore no further information is available at this time.