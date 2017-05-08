Kmart to Close Charlottesville Store on Hydraulic Road

After 50 years, a struggling retailer will soon be closing the doors of its Charlottesville location.

The parent company of Kmart, Sears Holdings Corp., confirms to NBC29 the store on Hydraulic Road will close in late July.

The store was built in 1964.

Sears Holdings Corp. said in a statement that it is, “accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores," as part of a plan to shutter more than 100 Kmart locations nationwide.”

A notice filed with the Virginia Workforce Network says the closure will affect 62 employees.

The company says eligible associates will receive severance and can apply for jobs at other sears or Kmart stores in the area.

Some shoppers say they'll miss the store's convenience.

“Kmart for little shopping is great, it's excellent. I don't buy too much amazing stuff here,” said Mark Orlando Avery.

“It's pretty amazing. It's been here ever since I was growing up, so it's pretty surprising to hear,” George Stinnie said.

A liquidation sale is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 11.