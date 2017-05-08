Kmart to Close Charlottesville Store on Hydraulic Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
After 50 years, a struggling retailer will soon be closing the doors of its Charlottesville location.
The parent company of Kmart, Sears Holdings Corp., confirms to NBC29 the store on Hydraulic Road will close in late July.
The store was built in 1964.
Sears Holdings Corp. said in a statement that it is, “accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores," as part of a plan to shutter more than 100 Kmart locations nationwide.”
A notice filed with the Virginia Workforce Network says the closure will affect 62 employees.
The company says eligible associates will receive severance and can apply for jobs at other sears or Kmart stores in the area.
Some shoppers say they'll miss the store's convenience.
“Kmart for little shopping is great, it's excellent. I don't buy too much amazing stuff here,” said Mark Orlando Avery.
“It's pretty amazing. It's been here ever since I was growing up, so it's pretty surprising to hear,” George Stinnie said.
A liquidation sale is scheduled to begin Thursday, May 11.
Release from Sears Holdings Corp.:
We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store at 1801 Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville.
The store will close to the public in late July. Until then, the store will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on May 11.
We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced.
We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Kmart locations, which are listed at http://www.kmart.com/stores.html.
Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. Most of the associates are part time/hourly.