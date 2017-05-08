Waynesboro Fire Crews Battle Recycling Center Fire

Waynesboro fire crews were called to battle flames Monday morning at a recycling center.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. at Recycle Management along Baynard Avenue.

Fire crews say a recycling pile caught fire. At this point they don't know what caused the fire, but they say they don't believe the fire is suspicious.

The biggest concern for fire crews was potential pollutants.

This is the third fire in just over a year at Recycle Management.