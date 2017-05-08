Man Charged With Firefighter Assault Granted Bond

Victor Andrei as he gets in his car to speed away

The man accused of assaulting a firefighter last Thursday in Charlottesville made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Victor Andrei appeared in Charlottesville General District Court via video. He is facing a felony charge for assault on a firefighter and two misdemeanor charges for intentional damage and disregard of law enforcement command.

Andrei told NBC29 last week that he was staying at the Excel Inn & Suites on Emmet Street where a devastating fire broke out Thursday afternoon. The hotel was destroyed by the blaze.

Police say Andrei apparently became frustrated when fire crews would not let him into the building Thursday night to get his belongings. That's when officers say he threatened firefighters with a club, struck a firetruck, and then sped off.

Police chased Andrei until just south of the Interstate 64, Route 29 South interchange where they stopped following him

A judge granted Andrei a $2,500 bond Monday.

Andrei is due back in court on Thursday, July 6.