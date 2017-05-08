Charlottesville Judge Sentences Blogger Jason Kessler

Charlottesville Judge Sentences Blogger Jason KesslerPosted: Updated:
Jason Kessler outside Charlottesville General District Court (FILE IMAGE)
James Justin Taylor
Charlottesville Judge Sentences Blogger Jason KesslerMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story