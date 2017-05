Stanardsville Home Destroyed by Fire

Crews on the scene of a house fire along Dyke Road

Emergency crews in Greene County are cleaning up from a house fire in the 9800 block of Dyke Road in Stanardsville.

The fire call came in from a passing driver around 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 8.

Authorities say the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

First responders say it was too dangerous to enter the home when they first arrived.

“Some of the walls were starting to collapse to the outside. We had to pretty much do a defensive attack, except for from the garage into the house. There was actually no interior intact,” said Stanardsville Fire Chief Mike Dickerson.

Crews were able to save two vehicles inside that garage, but say the rest of the home is a complete loss.

Investigators will return to the home to determine the cause of the fire.