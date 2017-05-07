James Monroe's Highland Celebrates Folk Cultures in Virginia

More than a thousand people visited James Monroe's Highland in Albemarle County Sunday to celebrate folk life in Virginia.

The Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Showcase highlighted musicians, dancers, food and artists from around the commonwealth.

Highland and the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities is working to educate people about the different cultural backgrounds that exist across Virginia.

"Everybody in the state, even everybody in the country ought to know what these traditions are because they tell us a tremendous amount of where the people come from, because they come from a variety of countries," Rob Vaughn of VFH said.

More than twenty Virginia cultures were represented at the showcase.