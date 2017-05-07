Waynesboro City Council to Vote on Property Owner Tax Rate

Monday night, Waynesboro City Council is expected to vote on just how much more property owners will pay on their tax bills.

Councilors are considering two options to increase real estate tax rates. A $0.07 increase would help cover the cost of renovating Waynesboro High School. A $0.09 increase would also fund more city services.

That would put the tax rate at $0.89, which adds up to a $180 for the owner of a $200,000 home. City Council's meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday.