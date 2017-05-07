A Capella Group Offering Personalized Mother's Day E-Messages

Mother's Day is May 14, and you can send Mom an "e-serenade."

The Jefferson Chorus, a Charlottesville-based acapella barbershop group, is offering personalized videos for the special women in your life.

"Flowers, a card, chocolates its great but that's what you've been getting her every year. So this is something that I think is original, it's unique, it's made right here in Charlottesville," Nico Scopelliti, the groups president, said.

You can order the personalized gift until May 12. NBC29 viewers can use the special promo code to get $10 off.



