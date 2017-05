Anti-Pipeline Group Leads Discussion on Nonviolent Resistance

People in Nelson County who are opposed to Dominion's plans to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are learning how to fight the project without resorting to violence.

A group of people met Sunday to discuss how to make a difference when it comes to pushing back against the proposed natural gas pipeline and how they can best use their resources.

The "Direct Action and Strategy Training Session" was held inside the Rockfish Valley Community Center. A Richmond-based group called No Atlantic Coast Pipeline led the discussion. It formed in August 2014 in response to Dominion's proposed pipeline.

The workshop's goal is to introduce people in different communities to methods and ideas behind non-violent direct action resistance.

"Folks need to be able to confront problems in their own community, on their own terms, and with their own resources. It's going to be specific to each community depending on what resources they have and what kind of struggle they are facing, strategies in Nelson might be different than strategies that are in Buckingham and Augusta," Katie Wood of No ACP said.

The training was organized by the anti-pipeline nonprofit Friends of Nelson. No ACP is planning to do more workshops like this one across Virginia. The next one is planned for Virginia Beach but the date is still being worked out.