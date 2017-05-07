13 JMU Softball Enters Postseason on Sixteen Game Winning Streak

The James Madison softball team has a record of 47-6 this year, and they went 14-3 against teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, and ACC.

Junior pitcher Megan Good says, "It's an honor to be able to play those teams, but to play them and win, there are no words for it, really. It's an awesome feeling."

JMU is 18-2 in league play, and the defending CAA champs are hosting the conference tournament for the 4th year in a row.

"I love our fans," says senior Niki Prince. "They come out every game and every year, loud and obnoxious, and gets us going."

Senior outfielder Taylor Newton adds, "I'd love to win another one. We expect to win this one. We have a lot of goals, lofty goals, and this will just be a check on our list."

JMU has broken the school record for wins in a single season in each of the last four years. They won 50 games last year, and advanced to NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history.

"I don't even know what our record is right now," says Prince. "All I know is each game we want to win."

Good says, "I am very proud of how far we have come this year. At the same time, I think that we can keep moving forward. I think that we need to learn from every game, and keep crawling forward to that World Series game."

Megan Good has been dominating on the mound for the Dukes.

The Fort Defiance alum broke the program record for victories and strikeouts in a single season, and she leads the nation in wins and shutouts.

Taylor says, "Megan Good is one of the most hard-working players that I have every played with. Also one of my favorite people, so it's really fun to be able to go out there and dominate on the mound."

"It makes us very confident in the way that we play," adds Prince. "Either way, we know if we're not doing too well, she's going to have our back, and each day she works harder and harder for us, and we have her back."

Good also leads the Dukes with a .394 batting average.

She's homered ten times, and has driven in a team-best 51 runs.

JMU is on a sixteen game winning streak, and they will host the winner of UNCW and Delaware on Wednesday at 4pm.