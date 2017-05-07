JMU Baseball Tops Towson 7-6

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison notched a 7-6 victory over Towson to secure a crucial Colonial Athletic Association baseball series at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon.



The Dukes improved to 21-22 overall and 5-13 in the CAA, while the Tigers fell to 17-29 on the season and 5-13 in conference play.



Junior right fielder Adam Sisk led JMU at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored while junior catcher Ryan Coale went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI.



Sophomore right-hander Matt Marsili (1-4) earned his first win of the season after throwing one and two thirds perfect innings of relief. Junior right-hander Josh Silvestri had a solid start, striking out five batters and allowing just two runs, but only went four and one third innings after throwing 93 pitches.

JMU established a 3-1 lead in the first inning despite Towson's Mark Grunberg hitting a solo home run on the second pitch of the game. Freshman outfielder Fox Semones evened the score at 1-1 with an infield single that scored junior shortstop Kyle McPherson before redshirt junior catcher Zach Tondi put the Dukes on top with a two-run single to center field.



The Dukes extended their lead to 5-1 in the third frame. Two singles and a fielding error loaded the bases before Sisk and redshirt senior first baseman Brett Johnson each scored on separate passed balls. JMU tacked on two more runs in the seventh through a Coale double that scored Sisk and a Ky Parrott single that scored Coale.

ESCAPING JAMS

JMU used stellar defensive efforts to escape bases-loaded situations with minimal damage in the fifth and sixth innings. After Towson collected a walk, two singles and a sacrifice fly in the fifth, the Dukes turned a smooth 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. In the next frame, freshman second baseman Matt Dipasupil ran into foul territory to catch a pop-up, bounced off the fence, then threw out Cuinn Mullins at the plate for an inning-ending double play.

QUOTING COACH IKENBERRY

"I was proud of the way our guys competed all weekend, doing what we did is important for our program and it's important for our guys. They've worked extremely hard this year and I told them this is the most important game of the year and they really showed up and did a nice job. It was a team effort, which wasn't what we were expecting, but the guys that played stepped up."



UP NEXT

The Dukes have a pair of midweek contests this week, traveling to George Mason to take on the Patriots at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and to Maryland to face the Terrapins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.