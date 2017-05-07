Trial Again Delayed in UVA Student Suit Against ABC Agents

A federal judge has again postponed the trial in a lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia student arrested by alcohol enforcement agents in a bloody altercation.

Martese Johnson sued the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, its director and three agents involved in his 2015 arrest, which was captured on video and widely distributed on social media.

The judge in December dismissed the ABC and one agent as defendants, but the case remained on track for a July trial.

Last week the judge postponed the trial until April 2018 after Johnson's attorneys said they need more time to prepare and to try to get documents they say defense attorneys have refused to provide.

The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2pRaExc ) that defense attorneys have denied that they were responsible for the delay.

